Culture News in Brief – Uproar over the author of “Gomorrah” ++ The homeless must make room for Swifties – Culture

Cultural news in brief – Uproar around the author of "Gomorrah" ++ The homeless must make room for Swifties
culture
Society and religion
Tino Gerdicius on tape
May 27, 2024 at 10:25 am
- Author Roberto Saviano, who is critical of the government, should not be part of the Italian delegation to the Frankfurt Book Fair. Now he will participate – but not for Italy.
- Due to Taylor Swift’s upcoming concerts, homeless people will be deported from Edinburgh – and housed in Glasgow and Aberdeen.
Italy will go to the Frankfurt Book Fair without Roberto Saviano
-
Hotel rooms for Swifties instead of homeless people
-
An attic find brings in a surprisingly record amount
-
A follow-up to Marion Marichal’s anti-trans statement
-
Academy Award winner Albert Ruddy has died at the age of 94
-
Wu-Tang Clan: Their 2 million selling album will be heard soon
-
A lost Caravaggio painting is on display in Madrid
-
Barbara Stauffacher Solomon dies at age 95
-
Kunsthaus Zurich: Lost photos have resurfaced
-
Swiss trio at the reading competition in Klagenfurt
-
Jenny Erpenbeck wins the Booker Prize, the first German woman to win this award
-
The University of Liverpool organizes a conference on Taylor Swift
-
Zurich Kunsthaus is experiencing financial difficulties
-
Trump “not amused” by the movie “The Apprentice”
SRF Radio 2 Culture Cultural News May 31, 2024 at 5:30 pm
culture
Society and religion
