Culture News in Brief – Uproar over the author of “Gomorrah” ++ The homeless must make room for Swifties – Culture

June 1, 2024

Culture News in Brief – Uproar over the author of "Gomorrah" ++ The homeless must make room for Swifties

Esmond Barker June 1, 2024 5 min read
Cultural news in brief – Uproar around the author of "Gomorrah" ++ The homeless must make room for Swifties


Persona non grata in his own country: Roberto Saviano travels to the Frankfurt Book Fair, but not to Italy.

Keystone / Claudio Onorati

May 27, 2024 at 10:25 am

  • Author Roberto Saviano, who is critical of the government, should not be part of the Italian delegation to the Frankfurt Book Fair. Now he will participate – but not for Italy.
  • Due to Taylor Swift’s upcoming concerts, homeless people will be deported from Edinburgh – and housed in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Topics in this newsfeed

  • Italy will go to the Frankfurt Book Fair without Roberto Saviano
  • Hotel rooms for Swifties instead of homeless people
  • An attic find brings in a surprisingly record amount
  • A follow-up to Marion Marichal’s anti-trans statement
  • Academy Award winner Albert Ruddy has died at the age of 94
  • Wu-Tang Clan: Their 2 million selling album will be heard soon
  • A lost Caravaggio painting is on display in Madrid
  • Barbara Stauffacher Solomon dies at age 95
  • Kunsthaus Zurich: Lost photos have resurfaced
  • Swiss trio at the reading competition in Klagenfurt
  • Jenny Erpenbeck wins the Booker Prize, the first German woman to win this award
  • The University of Liverpool organizes a conference on Taylor Swift
  • Zurich Kunsthaus is experiencing financial difficulties
  • Trump “not amused” by the movie “The Apprentice”


SRF Radio 2 Culture Cultural News May 31, 2024 at 5:30 pm

  1. culture

  2. Society and religion

See also  Electricity shortage from 2025 - help in the event of blackouts - even without an electricity agreement with the EU - News

