May 31, 2024

Culture News in Brief – Homeless people must make room – because of Taylor Swift – culture

Esmond Barker May 31, 2024 5 min read
Cultural news in short form – Homeless people must make room – because of Taylor Swift – Culture – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. culture

  2. Society and religion

Contents

author:

May 27, 2024 at 10:25 am

Topics in this newsfeed

  • Hotel rooms for Swifties instead of homeless people
  • An attic find brings in a surprisingly record amount
  • A follow-up to Marion Marichal’s anti-trans statement
  • Academy Award winner Albert Ruddy has died at the age of 94
  • Wu-Tang Clan: Their 2 millionth album will be listened to soon
  • A lost Caravaggio painting is on display in Madrid
  • Barbara Stauffacher Solomon dies at age 95
  • Kunsthaus Zurich: Lost photos have resurfaced
  • Swiss trio at the reading competition in Klagenfurt
  • Jenny Erpenbeck wins the Booker Prize, the first German woman to win this award
  • The University of Liverpool organizes a conference on Taylor Swift
  • Zurich Kunsthaus is experiencing financial difficulties
  • Trump “not amused” by the movie “The Apprentice”


SRF Radio 2 Culture Cultural News May 30, 2024 at 5:30 pm

  1. culture

  2. Society and religion

Scroll left


Scroll to the right



See also  "I'm the girl in the hostel"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Rafah hashtag “All Eyes on Rafah” is spreading rapidly, and what is behind it

May 31, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

Chinese passenger airline: COMAC hopes to achieve C919 certification in Europe next year

May 30, 2024 Esmond Barker
6 min read

Pictures of the week – The Venus moon in front of the Temple of Poseidon – and more wonderful pictures – News

May 26, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

2 min read

CSX Stocks: USA Honors Climate Friendly Company

May 31, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Antarctica Conference: Declaration of a new protected area – Science

May 31, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

American star Jesse Eisenberg applies for Polish citizenship

May 31, 2024 Ulva Robson
1 min read

Nations League – German volleyball players also lose to Canada – Sports

May 31, 2024 Eileen Curry