CSX Stocks: USA Honors Climate Friendly Company

CSX Corporation, a leading transportation company, has once again received recognition for its impressive climate efforts. For the second time in a row, USA TODAY has honored the company as one of “America’s Climate Leaders 2024.” This recognition reinforces CSX’s outstanding position in reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity from 2020 to 2022. The company has set ambitious goals to reduce emissions intensity by 37.3% by 2030 compared to the base year of 2014. The company is making progress through the use of advanced locomotive technologies and operating practices Innovative and alternative fuels. The company sees an important role in the fight against climate change, especially in the field of rail transport, as it is the most efficient means of land transport for freight. To pave the way to more sustainable logistics, CSX actively collaborates with customers, suppliers and municipalities.

Continued success and consistency in sustainability

Our repeated ranking among leaders in emissions reductions is part of a series of recognitions CSX has received for its sustainability efforts. The company was also part of Forbes’ “Net Zero Leaders” list in 2023 and has been represented in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for thirteen years. The nearly 200-year-old company plays an important role in the economic development of the eastern United States and always emphasizes the importance of sustainable transportation solutions. With an extensive network connecting all major metropolitan areas on the East Coast, CSX is preparing for a future of green transportation.

