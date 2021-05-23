Croatia is ready to welcome foreign visitors as the Adriatic coast reopens for tourism according to world news

The Croatian Tourism Authority announced that Croatia is ready to receive foreign visitors when the Adriatic coast reopens.

It is the first European country to abandon most of the restrictions of the pandemic, but the ability of people to spend a vacation there now depends on the individual travel rules of each country.

Croatia Listed amber which means it is recommended by the UK government The public is not allowed to travel There is nothing necessary.

picture:

Croatia is on the amber list – which means that people who travel there will have to self-isolate at home for 10 days. AP image



In the northernmost region of Istria, Croatia, Covid-19 There are almost no restrictions.

A face mask is rarely worn on the streets of Rovinj, and the limits of social distancing are rarely noticed in restaurants.

“People are tired of the lockdown,” said Nicola Sandyk, a waiter at a seafood restaurant in the city’s harbor.

“You have a glass of wine, you are watching the sea and that’s all you need.”

Vaccines are spreading now after a slow start of the vaccine in the country – officials expect nearly half of the population to be vaccinated by midsummer.

picture:

People are expected to follow the rules of their country which means for the UK that it is not advisable to travel to Croatia unless it is absolutely necessary. AP image



According to the CDC, 30.9% of Croats received at least one dose of the vaccine and 16.8% of people received the two doses together.

The number of coronavirus cases is declining. The number of cases peaked at more than 50,000 on January 10, but decreased to 2,071 on May 22.

picture:

There are hardly any restrictions on COVID-19 in the Istria region on the Croatian coast. AP image





Tourism Minister Nikolina Prnjak said that the country is taking strict health measures to avoid a repeat of what happened last year when visitors ignored social distancing on beaches and bars and the tourist season ended abruptly when Croatia witnessed high cases of coronavirus.

Tourism workers will have priority over vaccinations, and several PCR test stations will be installed to make it easier for vacationers to get the results they need to show when they return home.

The status of the Amber List in Croatia in the UK means that people should not go on vacation there unless it is necessary and anyone arriving in the UK must undergo a 10-day quarantine or under a probationary program for release.

picture:

More than 30% of Croatians received at least one dose of the vaccine and 16.8% of people received the two doses together. AP image





Transportation Minister Grant Shaps urged vacationers to visit other countries on the government’s amber list such as Spain, France, Greece and Italy to show “more patience.”

Spain was one of the countries most affected by the epidemic in Europe, with 79,601 deaths and more than 3.6 million cases.

But she announced it on Saturday Visitors to the UK are allowed on vacation Without a negative PCR test from Monday.

Another holiday destination, Greece is also on Amber’s list and is battling one of the highest rates of coronavirus-related deaths in Europe.

picture:

Croatian tourism workers are given two doses of the vaccine to protect them from the virus. AP image



The reluctance to adopt the vaccine in the elderly has been blamed for continuing high mortality and hospitalization rates.

In early May, Greece reported 1,368 cases of coronavirus, but as of May 11, the number was 3,172.

Since then, the number of cases has decreased. As of May 22, 1,503 cases have been reported.

The Greek government said it would invite vaccinated Britons into the country without a test.

France and Italy are also on Amber’s list and announced that they will soon be submitting similar proposals.

Check out our daily podcast Apple PodcastAnd the Google PodcastAnd the SpotifyAnd the Loudspeaker

Cases have decreased in France in recent weeks. On May 19, 19,000 cases were reported, down 55% from April.

There were 4,714 cases of COVID-19 in Italy as of Saturday, with cases continuing to drop.

Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland and Gibraltar are on the UK Green List.

Green List Countries

Travelers returning from a Green List country do not need to be quarantined and only need to take a test two days after their arrival in the UK.

List of Amber Countries

Individuals traveling to destinations on the Amber list are required to take two post-arrival tests from private companies on the second and eighth days of arrival.

You will also need to self-isolate at home for 10 days, but you can shorten this time by running an additional negative test on the fifth day.

“You shouldn’t go to these places now,” said Transportation Secretary Grant Shaps.

Red List Countries