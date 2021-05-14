Critical vulnerabilities threaten WordPress versions 3.7 to 5.7

WordPress is one of the most popular and used CMS tools worldwide. Critical security flaws are now found and corrected in WordPress.
The basics are in brief
- Currently, there are two important security vulnerabilities in many versions of WordPress.
- Leaks make the tool and the sites it is based on especially vulnerable.
- WordPress has already released a new version with appropriate patches.
It is unfortunately Not the first timeSerious security holes appear in the popular WordPress CMS tool. Now there are two new loopholes that make WordPress sites an easy victim. Urgent update is now recommended for WordPress based website operators.
Affected by most versions
Vulnerabilities “CVE-2018-19296” and “CVE-2018-19296” are currently rated “high” and “critical”, respectively. Leaks allow attackers to use syringes Smuggle in your code.
The vulnerabilities can be found in PHPMailer and it is available in all versions 3.7 to 5.7. WordPress contains Already a matching security update Chest.
The update can be installed on the website or in your control panel as a regular update. If automatic updates are activated in the background, the new version should install itself.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”