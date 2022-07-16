Criminologists’ lab: on the virtual trail of Mister X – Science

science

Criminologists' lab: on the virtual trail of Mister X

July 16, 2022
Faye Stephens

Freiburg (dpa) – Immerse yourself in the world of criminals, use modern technology to play the role of a thief or engage in a fight in the pub: what seems to be a gimmick and madness at the Max Planck Institute for Research in Crime, Security and Law in Freiburg is indeed possible. On Friday, a new crime research laboratory was opened.

According to the institute, it is the first independent research laboratory to use the so-called virtual reality technology in studies and experiments. Computers create a virtual environment. “We recreate realistic scenes,” says Jan-Louis van Gelder, head of the department of criminology at the Max Planck Institute in Freiburg.

