Creed Champions Available in Stores Now • Nintendo Connect

The Big Rumble of Boxing: Heroes of Creed Brings the super intensity of Boxing Creed to gaming platforms and PCs for the first time. Players wear the boxing gloves of 20 legendary characters from the worlds of Creed and Rocky, like the character of the same name Adonis creedAnd rocky balboaAnd Apollo CreedAnd Evan And Victor Drago, or Clubber Lang. Whether you’re blasting your way through the ranks of boxing leagues in nerve-wracking arcade mode and experiencing individual character stories, perfect your boxing skills in a classic rocky training sequence or meet friends on virtual boards in a fun, local game. Multiplayer mode dispatches – Players can expect an action packed arcade boxing experience in a class of their own.

Players must prove themselves on their way to becoming the undisputed champion in the classic Creed and Rocky training series.

You will experience famous but never before told stories of 20 different legendary characters.

Players are up close and personal and relive unforgettable moments from the blockbuster movie series.

The Big Rumble of Boxing: Heroes of Creed It features easy-to-use and accessible control and a powerful and challenging punching mechanism that is easy to learn and hard to master. So everyone has a chance to be crowned the ultimate winner.

Rocky and Creed have remained a global phenomenon over the years due to their central message of never giving up, even if the situation seems hopeless. Produced by Chartoff Winkler Productions, MGM’s films Rocky and Creed have grossed more than $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office, been nominated ten times for an Academy Award and won three coveted awards. This year’s first Rocky movie celebrates its 45th anniversary, and the much-anticipated third installment of the Creed franchise will hit theaters in 2022.