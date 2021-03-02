Credit Suisse suspends trading in the fund’s controversial product

The major Swiss bank made headlines last year with its supply chain financing funds.

(Photo: Reuters)

Swiss credit

Zurich The Swiss credit Temporarily suspending trading in controversial funds totaling $ 10 billion. The main Swiss bank announced Monday that subscriptions and redemptions of units in supply chain finance funds will be suspended from March 1.

Credit Suisse wants to protect the interests of all fund investors who are pre-financing claims from suppliers to companies. Some assets in funds are currently subject to a great deal of uncertainty about their accurate valuation.

According to a press report, London-based finance company Greensill Capital, which helped manage funds and attract clients, is headed for a meltdown after Credit Suisse’s decision. Greensel has enlisted Grant Thornton to assist the company with a possible reorganization, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Meanwhile, Greensel is negotiating with financial investors Apollo Global The management sells its operating business for approximately $ 100 million.

Today’s top jobs Find the best jobs now and

You are notified by email.

Read now Get access to this and all the other articles at Web and in our app for 4 weeks for free. Follow up