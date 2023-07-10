Covid vaccine link? Peru declares a health emergency due to a rare mental illness

Since January, the number of Guillain-Barre syndrome cases in Peru has risen to 180, and according to the Ministry of Health, four people have already died. (Icon picture) picture:

Peru has declared a public health emergency after an unusually high incidence of mental illness. All 25 regions of the Andean country with a total population of about 33 million have been affected.

“Due to the extraordinary increase in cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a national health emergency has been declared for a period of 90 days.” The Peruvian Ministry of Health said on Saturday (local time). All 25 regions of the Andean country with a total population of about 33 million have been affected.

Health Minister Cesar Vasquez told reporters that in the past few weeks there has been a significant increase in the number of cases, “which forces us to take measures at the state level to protect the health and life of the population.”

Since January, the number of cases has risen to 180, and four people have already died. Thus, declaring a state of health emergency enables the purchase of immunoglobulins to treat infected persons during the next two years.

The disease can affect the respiratory system

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by progressive muscle weakness. Muscle weakness usually worsens within two to four weeks and can affect the respiratory system. One of the most common symptoms is tingling and weakness in the extremities.

If the disease is treated, it can be quickly cured. Guillain-Barre syndrome has been repeatedly linked to vaccinations against Covid-19 in recent months.

