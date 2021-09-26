science

Covid lockdowns: Birds take back control of cities

September 26, 2021
Faye Stephens

During the 2020 lockdowns, which must contain the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been frequent talk about the fact that nature can now recover. The wish here was generally greater than the reality, but the assessment was correct in some cases. In many American capitals, for example, birds returned more frequently between March and May than in other years, As a study by Michael Schrempf and his team at the Science Advances shows.. So 66 of the 82 species of birds examined appeared in the cities more frequently than the average in previous years.

