Covid 19. Germany bans travel from the United Kingdom as it is a coronavirus mutation region

The federal government has once again banned travelers from the UK from entering Germany after announcing that the British portion of the Covit-19 variants has mutated.

The decision was made due to the prevalence of the variant SARS-CoV-2 virus present in India and its active social distribution on UK soil, which virologists consider to be particularly aggressive and protection from vaccination may be inferior.

The technically known variable B1.617.2 has been identified as one of the reasons for the rapid increase in infections in India over the past month. 3,400 cases of this type have already been identified in the UK.

According to German regulations, there are general restrictions on travel to Germany from different regions, although there are some exceptions. For example, German citizens can return to the UK, but unlike regions considered at risk, they cannot reduce the protective isolation for two weeks with a negative test.

A few hours ago, Health Observer Robert Koch classified Great Britain as a mutation region for variants of the new Coronavirus, which the federal government is now tracking. Germany says only 11 countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America belong to this high-risk category.

The UK government was accused of slowing down travel restrictions from India in April, despite improving health conditions in the UK after a long and difficult winter prison and a massive vaccination campaign.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn expressed concern about the UK this morning, saying “there is a need to prevent the spread of the disease in Germany” before the new classification.

Germany, which has chosen the most preventive policy in fighting the virus, has reported 3635,162 Govt-19 and 87,128 deaths, according to Robert Koch.

To enter Portugal, UK passengers must present evidence of a laboratory test (RT-PCR) for Covit-19 with a negative result, which will be conducted within 72 hours of departure. The same should apply to ship passengers.

These travelers (and travelers from other countries) were allowed to make “all kinds of trips” from “countries that are part of the European Union and countries connected to the Schengen area” to Portugal on May 17th. On the first day of the permitted flight, approximately 17 aircraft from the United Kingdom landed on Portuguese soil.