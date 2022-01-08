COVID-19: 4 new local infections and 58 imported cases – News

The Epidemiological Command Center of Taiwan today reported four new localized infections with the COVID-19 virus related to the infection cluster at Taoyuan Airport. (Photo: Epidemiology Command Center)

Taipei, January 7, 2022. The epidemiological command center in Taiwan today reported four new localized infections with the COVID-19 virus. No new deaths linked to COVID-19 have been confirmed.

The four new domestic infections are linked to the infection cluster at Taoyuan International Airport, which now has 12 confirmed infections. The omicron variant has so far been detected in four out of 12 infections.

The epidemic command center also reported 58 imported cases among travelers from Bangladesh, Chile, Costa Rica, Germany, France, India, Ireland, Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, the United States, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. 35 of the 58 infections were found in travelers from the United States.

This means that 17,258 cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed in Taiwan since the epidemic began last year. Of these, 14,616 are considered to be locally transmitted. 850 people have died of COVID-19 in Taiwan.