Court ruling puts relationship on the line

October 8, 2021
Esmond Barker

    People protest in front of the Polish Constitutional Court in Warsaw.

    Is Polexit Threatened Now? The Poles want to put their federal constitution before EU law.

    EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to respond to the ruling of the Polish Constitutional Court by all available means.

    A possible reaction could be the initiation of so-called infringement proceedings, which could result in financial penalties.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to respond to the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court by all available means. Because the Poles have decided that their federal constitution takes precedence over EU law. Brussels does not want to put up with that.

“I am deeply concerned about yesterday’s ruling by the Polish Constitutional Court,” the German politician said in a statement on Friday. I have instructed the circles of the Brussels Authority to analyze the verdict accurately and quickly. Next steps will be determined on this basis.

