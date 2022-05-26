Court revokes permission for burkini and topless in Grenoble (F)

Grenoble City Council (P) wanted to change the regulations for swimming pools – topless and burkini should be allowed. Now the court has overturned the decision.
The basics in brief
- Grenoble City Council (F) wanted to allow swimming with the burkini and topless.
- An administrative court has now overturned that decision.
administrative court has permission from full body muslim swimsuit In the French city of Grenoble, at the instigation of government Diagonal. On Wednesday evening, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin spoke of “excellent news”. After one started Legal action Grenoble municipality’s decision has been suspended. This allowed the so-called burkini to be worn in municipal swimming pools.
Darmanin had instructed the local governor to take legal action against the controversial new regulation. Ten days ago, after a contentious debate, Grenoble’s city council voted by a narrow majority to change swimming pool regulations.
In the future, the burkini and swimming in the city’s public baths should also be allowed With his chest bare Everyone is allowed. Previously there were heated discussions on this topic in France.
France sees itself as a secular country with a strict separation of Country Religion prevails. The handling of religious symbols in public has repeatedly sparked controversy, particularly with regard to Islam.
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”