The king’s niece Countess Eloise van Oranje causes a stir with a swimsuit photo shoot The niece of Dutch King Willem-Alexander made a TV appearance in a black swimsuit. Some people think it’s totally fine, while others say it’s totally wrong. published May 14, 2023 at 8:25 p.m

Photo shoot in RTL 4 format “The Perfect Photo” caused a stir in the Netherlands. The reason: Countess Eloise van Oranje was photographed sipping cocktails in a bathing suit. RTL4 The discussion was also prompted by the assessment of Kings reporter Jeroen Snell, who said that with a swimsuit on, you “cross the line”. After all, Eloise is a member of the royal family. Instagram/eloisevanoranje In addition to criticism, the young queen also receives a lot of support, which she thanks: “Don’t let anything or anyone stop you, dear ones, and enjoy the sunshine,” she writes on Instagram. Instagram/eloisevanoranje The Countess, who is very active on social media, has 351,000 followers on Instagram. Instagram/eloisevanoranje She is the niece of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. via Reuters Eloise’s father, Prince Constantine, has been protective of his daughter and said he did not understand the criticisms on “Shownieuws”. “People are always looking for excitement,” said the prince. Reuters

Countess Eloise van Oranje (20 years old) causes a stir with a photo session on the beach.

Property reporter Jeroen Snell thinks she’s crossing the line as a member of the royal family.

However, the young king also finds a lot of support online.

An uproar has been made in Holland about the 20-year-old Countess Eloise van Oranje niece of King Willem-Alexander, She appeared in a bathing suit on a TV show. For the RTL-4 program “Het Perfecte Plaatje” (Perfect Picture), the Countess, who is very active on social media, posed and photographed on the beach in South Africa wearing a black bathing suit. Ever since then, the Dutch have been asking themselves if she’s overstepping her bounds as a member of the Oranje family, or if she’s just as good looking as she is.

The discussion was also fueled by the assessment of royal correspondent Jeroen Snell, who said that with a swimsuit on, you “step the line”. “She is, after all, a member of the royal family. Your uncle is the king, that is the limit. It is not necessary and she does not need it.” In response, several Dutch celebrities posted a photo of themselves in a bathing suit on social media with the hashtag #magditwelvanjeroensnel (is that okay according to Gruen Snell).

Eloise: “Don’t let anyone stop you”

Countess Eloise herself thanked her 351,000 Instagram followers for the “very kind reactions” after it was declared a borderline case by royal expert Snel. “Aside from the fact that I’m enjoying sharing, it’s really gratifying to see how many people are supporting me and allowing me to be who I am,” Eloise wrote on her Instagram story. “Don’t let anything or anyone stop you, dear people, and enjoy the sunshine.”

Eloise’s father, Prince Constantine, was definitely protective of his daughter, and didn’t understand criticism, he said on Shownieuws. “People are always looking for a thrill,” he said. He thought it was a “nice ring”.

