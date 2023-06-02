“Council Skies” from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – SWR2

British pop dominated modern music in the UK in the 1990s, when there was still a real sense of optimism. Perhaps the biggest anthems of the time came from Oasis, the band about brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher from Manchester. An idea of ​​\u200b\u200bwhat strength this band will have today is given by the new album of the Big Brother Gallagher band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, titled Council Skies. Commentator Dirk Schneider is excited.

Brother Liam Gallagher praises the movie “Dead to the World”

How could an obnoxious little man write such great songs? Perhaps those were the kind words Liam Gallagher has dropped about his older brother Noel since the band Oasis broke up – after hearing his song “Dead To The World.”

He might also feel addressed directly, as Noel Gallagher sings there: “I’ll write you a song, and it won’t take you long. But even if you change all the words, you won’t understand what the point is.”

Does anyone else need an Oasis reunion with this album?

Liam Gallagher was the eccentric Oasis singer, Noel the brilliant songwriter. The intense hatred between the two brothers continues to trouble and amuse the British public to this day, as does the question of whether one of the greatest British bands of all time will meet again.

But now there’s a new album from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds — and that begs the question, at least musically, does anyone need an Oasis reunion when we have this?

“Easy Now” easily rivals Oasis’ big hits

For example, “Easy Now”, a song about the lightness that love gives you – and what a song! Oasis effortlessly rivals the big hits, once again showcasing Noel Gallagher’s knack for slick pop.

It is far from the only hit on this album, but it is perhaps the lead single along with “Council Skies”:

Back to the roots of childhood and adolescence in Manchester

With this album, he returned to his “Mancunian roots”, his childhood and youth in Manchester, says Noel Gallagher. The ten songs in Council Skies are a mélange of nostalgic recollections: of the times when the Gallagher brothers’ meteoric career leapt from the monotonous throes of lower-middle-class existence in the impoverished English town and in the world; And the pain of knowing that the most exciting times are long gone.

But that pain is still alive in the 55-year-old’s songs as was the desire to leave at the time, and he’s not bitter. Here it becomes the material and fuel for other great poems such as “Love is a Rich Man.”

Every Oasis fan probably wishes Liam would sing these songs…

So, musically, no one needs an Oasis reunion when we have Noel Gallagher’s high-flying birds. However, aside from the excitement a major media event like the Gallagher brothers’ reunion would bring: every Oasis fan probably wishes the songs were not sung by Noel but by Liam, who is by far the better singer.

And so this album can also be seen as a testament to the huge potential that Oasis had in the 2020s.