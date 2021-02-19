Could the UK collapse?

In Northern Ireland, Brexit is fueling sectarian tensions, more and more Scots are calling for independence, and for many Britons, national cohesion no longer means much. Will the UK slide into state crisis after leaving the European Union?

In Northern Ireland especially, Brexit has inflamed the political climate. The picture shows a slogan of Irish nationalists in Derry, in Northern Ireland, which trade unionists call “Londonderry”. Carrow / Keystone

When Boris Johnson in 2016 considered whether he should support Brexit or stay in the European Union in the referendum, he wrote two opposing key articles. In the end, he decided on the column for Brexit, became the face of the Brexit campaign, and later the prime minister who was supposed to leave the European Union. In the article Staying in the European Union, Which later became public, Johnson argued that Brexit with only the support of England could lead to “the collapse of the United Kingdom”. Now that risk appears to be more palpable since Brexit was actually implemented at the start of the year. The newspaper was published under the dramatic title “The Divided Kingdom.” “Sunday Times” recently polled results, Accordingly, half of the population of Scotland and Northern Ireland and a third of the population of Wales would like to quickly vote to leave the United Kingdom. Magazine commentator “Foreign Policy” Britain’s exit from the European Union has previously been described as the Union’s “death knell”.