Cosa Sebastian Kurz – incomprehensible payments over 120 thousand euros

Incomprehensible payments over 120,000 euros
In the context of the corruption case involving former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, irregularities were discovered during an internal investigation of the Ministry of Finance.
An internal investigation by the Finance Ministry regarding the corruption case surrounding former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz revealed, among other things, incomprehensible payments of more than 120,000 euros for a survey, the ministry announced Thursday in Vienna. New Finance Minister Magnus Brunner spoke of a “structural failure”.
Corruption prosecutor investigates Cortez and several close associates. There is suspicion in the room that the polls were funded with tax money in order to clear the way for Kurz to the top of his ÖVP conservative party and chancellorship. It is said that the project was implemented in the Ministry of Finance. Kurz and former finance minister Gernot Blumel protested their innocence several times before resigning.
