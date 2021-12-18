Cosa Sebastian Kurz – incomprehensible payments over 120 thousand euros

– Incomprehensible payments over 120,000 euros In the context of the corruption case involving former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, irregularities were discovered during an internal investigation of the Ministry of Finance.

Threatening Legal Trouble: Sebastian Kurz. Photo: Lisa Lautner (Keystone)

An internal investigation by the Finance Ministry regarding the corruption case surrounding former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz revealed, among other things, incomprehensible payments of more than 120,000 euros for a survey, the ministry announced Thursday in Vienna. New Finance Minister Magnus Brunner spoke of a “structural failure”.

Corruption prosecutor investigates Cortez and several close associates. There is suspicion in the room that the polls were funded with tax money in order to clear the way for Kurz to the top of his ÖVP conservative party and chancellorship. It is said that the project was implemented in the Ministry of Finance. Kurz and former finance minister Gernot Blumel protested their innocence several times before resigning.

short relationship After the allegations became known, an audit was conducted at the Ministry of Finance. “The picture is not particularly rosy,” said the head of the internal investigation, Hans Schuh. The pollster was commissioned by the ministry to conduct a study for just under 35,000 euros. However, for incomprehensible reasons, she received almost 156,000 euros. The auditors also complained of irregularities in the publication of newspaper advertisements. The attorney general sees a connection between the ministry’s advertisements and the tabloid’s garnished poll editions.

SDA

