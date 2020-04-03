Coronavirus: Focus On What You Can Control

The Coronavirus hysteria is definitely through the roof right now, but are you focus on the right things? And what should you actually do?

Certainly pandemics are a serious risk, but the actions you need to take to protect yourself are quite simple.

At this stage you are more likely to be negatively effected by panic buying, cancelled travel, and economic issues than the virus itself. The economic stress could have an overall bigger impact on the health of people.

You are also more likely to contract the regular flu than the Coronavirus. None of this is to say ignore it but to help give you perspective so you can focus your energy in the best way.

Fear of the Coronavirus spreading should be filed in the ‘Circle of Concern’ category. It is NOT something you can control, and so is NOT where you should focus your attention. Instead focus on what you can individually control…. your circle of influence.

The things you have control over during this time are things such as:

Washing your hands

Personal Hygiene

Staying Calm

Taking Proper Precautions

Staying Home When Sick

Where you travel

Understanding economic risks and opportunities

Your general health, supplements, your diet and how you can help the health of others around you

For example, if you are freaking out about the Coronavirus and hooked to the news, but at the same time drinking sugary soda which weakens the immune system (sugary drinks can dampen the immune system for hours), you might want to reflect on where your attention should be focused.

Weeks ago I said that people were over-reacting, and that seems to stand true… most people are doing things that ultimately are not helping their lives and focused on things outside of their control, instead of what actually matters.

So let’s dig into some more specifics…