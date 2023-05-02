Coronation of King Charles III. Watch live on TV: broadcast times, program, frequency, broadcast

On the 6th of May, Charles III. She was crowned in London, and in this country several television stations broadcast the ceremony live. You can find out where and when it was set here.

On May 6th, 2023, the time has come: Charles III. He was crowned King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at Westminster Abbey in London. The date was set for a long time and final preparations for the scene are in full swing in the British capital. Of course, many guests from the aristocracy, politics and celebrities are invited to the celebration. For many fans of the British royal family, this is the first coronation they can witness alive, after all, his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned in 1953. This royal event will go down in history. In Germany, you can also watch the coronation ceremony live on TV and in a live broadcast. Here you can find out which channels broadcast the festivities, what program you can expect, when is the best time to tune in and which part of the concert is unfortunately not shown.

Where is the coronation of King Charles III. on TV?

If you want to follow the coronation live on TV, you can choose between different channels. This TV station will broadcast the ceremony live on May 6, including accompanying reports and moderation:

RTL from 9:00 a.m.: “EXCLUSIVE SPECIAL: The King is Finally – Charles Takes the Throne!” (Frauke Ludwig, Guido Maria Kretschmer, Michael Bigas)

“EXCLUSIVE SPECIAL: The King is Finally – Charles Takes the Throne!” (Frauke Ludwig, Guido Maria Kretschmer, Michael Bigas) Saturday 1 from 9:30 am: “Saturday 1. This is the Coronation Glory” (Marilyn Louvin, Ross Anthony, Charlotte Countess von Oeynhausen in London)

“Saturday 1. This is the Coronation Glory” (Marilyn Louvin, Ross Anthony, Charlotte Countess von Oeynhausen in London) ARD from 10:30 a.m.: “King Charles III. – Coronation in London” (Annette Därt of London, Countess Leontine von Schmittow)

“King Charles III. – Coronation in London” (Annette Därt of London, Countess Leontine von Schmittow) ntv, from 11:00 a.m.: Live broadcast of the Royal Gala

Live broadcast of the Royal Gala World, from 11:00 a.m.: Live broadcast from London on the occasion of Charles’ coronation (Tatiana Ohm, Alexandre Simon in Berlin)

In addition, the ntv news channel of the RTL Group broadcasts the coronation ceremony live. You can learn more about the program you can expect on the individual channels below.

Complete program to top it off with Theme Day on RTL

RTL has set aside a special day for the theme of the main royal event, which begins at 4:35am with the German premiere of the documentary series “The Real Crown: Love, Duty and Last in the House of Windsor” (also available for download from May 6, 2023) RTL+ ). It starts at 9:00 am Seven hours live broadcast “EXCLUSIVE SPECIAL: The King is Finally – Charles Takes the Throne!” with the supervisor Frank LudwigRTL aristocrat Michael Bigas and fashion designer Guido Maria Kretschmer.

In addition, King Charles Edward’s cousin Prince of Anhalt, Countess Stephanie von Pfuel and arranger and author Mariel Hübner are studio guests live from Cologne, while correspondents Katharina Delling and Ulrich Obold live on location in London for the royal celebrations. Furthermore, German comedian, author, and presenter Wigald Bunning Be out in London live for RTL to mingle with the British people and get a slightly different perspective on the festivities.

As part of the special broadcast, RTL is also showing the free TV premiere of the programme Documentary “Camilla – Glamor, Country and People”. After the ceremony, at 4:00 pm, the documentary “King Charles III. – Between love and calling “after the exclusive” special “

Saturday 1 is a special live show with special guest moderation The broadcaster Sat.1 is broadcasting the ceremony live and it starts From 9:30 a.m. with the special “This is the Coronation”.. Live from the London Lights broadcaster Marilyn Leuven with guests Ross Anthony, Heinrich Graf von Hanover, and Charlotte Graffen von Oeynhausen is the backdrop for the ceremony. Meanwhile, Karin Heinrichs and Benjamin Bennick report live from Westminster Abbey, while Benedict Amara captures the action at Buckingham Palace. See also Popper: Vaccinated In Very Low Quantities To Open + Austria Will Buy 40 Months Of Vaccination Doses For 2022/23 In addition, viewers can expect a special highlight of Saturday 1’s program during the coronation: starting at 11:00 a.m. ET. Trade Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer for an hour at the party. Thus they are serving the punishment imposed by ProSieben for their defeat in Season 4 Episode 1 “Joko & Klaas vs ProSieben” from April 25, 2023 (Available Streaming here on Joyn).

Watch the coronation ceremony live on public television

As with previous royal ceremonies, the coronation ceremony will also be broadcast on public television. After sharp criticism of the parallel broadcasts of the Queen’s funeral from ARD and ZDF, the live broadcast is crowning glory Only on ARD to see. The first reports from 10:30 a.m. for five hours were moderated by Julia Niharika Sen and Royal ARD expert Leontien Grafen von Schmittow. Live on location in London is ARD’s Annette Dirt

Follow us later: coronation recap and recap

Anyone who has other plans in the meantime and remembers the most important events of Charles III’s coronation. Preferably looking at it compact then, it also has various options to choose from:

Instead of broadcasting live from 7:25pm on “ZDF Royal,” ZDF will show a roughly 45-minute recap of the coronation with royal expert Julia Melchior and presenter Christina von Ungern-Sternberg.

In prime time at 8:15 p.m., news channel tagesschau24 summarizes the day’s highlights and repeats the documentary “Charles – Fateful Years for a King” from 9 p.m. (Already available in the ARD Media Library)

ARD shows a recap of events at 11:40 p.m

The station airs a recap at 11:40 p.m. -> ARD

In addition, RTL.de will be reporting live from London all day 6 May about the ceremony. In addition to a live video and fun facts about the monarchy, video highlights of the coronation ceremony are available for free, and aristocrat expert Michael Bigas analyzes the most exciting scenes of the festivities.

Coronation of Charles III. Look in the stream

The coronation ceremony is broadcast (live) on RTL +

In parallel with the TV broadcast, RTL’s special broadcast of the coronation ceremony can also be viewed in the live online broadcast on RTL + and in the RTL + app, where the live broadcast from RTL can be accessed. The special broadcast can also be watched there afterwards.

Watch the royal event on Joyn’s live stream Via Joyn, you can receive the ProSiebenSat.1 Group TV broadcaster in live broadcast and watch the special Sat.1 program there in parallel with the TV broadcast. With Joyn Plus+, content is also available for you later to stream live on demand. Unfortunately, it doesn’t show a special crowning moment One of the highlights of the coronation ceremony remains hidden from viewers both in England and Germany, as it is not caught by television cameras and thus not publicly broadcast: anointing. In this part of the ceremony, the Archbishop of Canterbury touches the King’s hands, chest and head with holy oil – the anointing is considered a sacred moment and thus protects the canopy from onlookers. Shortly afterwards, the Archbishop placed the Edwardian Crown on the King, and the King took an oath to rule the citizens of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth “according to their laws and customs”.

