Coronation in London: Even the smallest protest was too much for the Royalists

– Even the smallest protest was too much for the Royalists After the energetic celebration, street parties with gold paper cups, sparkling wine and coronation quiches were the order of the day. King Charles III was able to relax in the meantime: hundreds of thousands of Britons cheered him – long live the monarchy. for now.

Even the weather cooperated on Sunday: a street festival in honor of the newly crowned monarch in London. Photo: Rob Penny (Getty Images)

At about three o’clock on a Sunday afternoon, when the sun was peeking through the clouds in London for the first time, more and more people suddenly dared to go outside. Only now, after understandable hesitation, have some moved their tables out onto the street—complete with blue, white, and red paper tablecloths, gold-rimmed paper cups, champagne bottles, sandwiches, and coronation quiche. After all, local governments across the UK have agreed to close more than 3,000 roads. This was the day of street fairs, neighborhood parties, the carousel and the booth—jubilant sounds everywhere.

The mood was never as exuberant as it was at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June last year. In some streets, upon which royalists hung hopeful garlands, not much happened in spite of the sun. Some event organizers reported that they had to cancel it because in the end there was a “lack of interest and helpers”.