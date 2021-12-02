Corinne Sutter, Downhill World Champion – ‘Everyone looks at what I do, what I wear, how I move’

– “Everyone looks at what I do, what I wear, and how I move.” Schwyzerin returns to Lake Louise after an injury. She is one of the big characters in the speed start. Sutter does not like this role.

All eyes are on you when you return: Downhill World Champion Corinne Sutter. Photo: Christian Bruna (Keystone)

Maybe the body should have taken that break. When Corinne Sutter slides over the Zermatt glacier at over 100 km/h and picks up the skis on a hilltop again, Schweizeren suddenly puts them down, and there he gets it, that break.

Sutter has severe bruising of the bones on both tibias, and the condition ranges from “one hundred to zero.” She needs some time these days at the end of September to understand that training cannot just continue, and that there will be a six-week break for now. When she understands that the body is getting some rest, she sleeps 14, sometimes 15 hours at a time. “Maybe it was a sign, maybe she needed it, because I’ve been skating a lot in the summer,” says the 27-year-old. “In that moment I learned that I also have to be patient, and that everything doesn’t always have to be better, faster and more.” In a way, it wasn’t that bad when that happened.”