science

COP26 Climate Conference: Deforestation must end

November 3, 2021
Faye Stephens

Humanity is currently destroying about 30 football fields every minute. Forests are extremely important to Earth’s climate and biodiversity conservation; If they fail to absorb carbon and instead release carbon dioxide through slash-and-burn, this accelerates global warming. So overexploitation is expected to end by 2030. About 100 countries agreed on this at the World Climate Conference in Glasgow on 1 November: The agreement is the first major success of the summit, which will finally be agreed upon on concrete targets and measures for climate protection.

