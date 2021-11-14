COP 26 in Glasgow – Countries embark on coal phase-out – News

Legend: SRF



Despite “some successes”, Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga is not satisfied with the outcome of the World Climate Conference in Glasgow. The 200 or so nations participating in the two-week climate conference in Glasgow agreed to the joint declaration on Saturday calling for a phase-out of coal power. However, the wording weakened at the last moment under pressure from China and India. Many small nations felt left out.

Sommaruga denounced this “unacceptable maneuver” by China and India. This is not good for the credibility of the operation.” However, the text was accepted – so as not to jeopardize the entire Glasgow package. In Sommaruga’s opinion, as well as in the opinion of many NGOs, this slowdown in coal consumption, which was clearly mentioned for the first time, would not It’s enough to limit warming to 1.5°C by 2100. At least the signal has been sent that the age of coal is coming to an end.And that’s important.

One of COP26’s successes is the adoption of several rules to implement the Paris Agreement. The joint timeline was agreed and stipulates that all countries announce “national contributions” every five years from 2030 for the next 10 years and for those able to do so from 2025 onwards. Sommaruga was asked to work with her Rwandan counterpart to find a solution acceptable to all.

With yet another of these rules, Switzerland should succeed in maintaining one of its main goals in Glasgow, which is to prevent the double counting of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. “We were able to prevent the worst,” Sommaruga said. Even if there is still a loophole in the final decision. (sda)