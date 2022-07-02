Cooking Tips for Scotland: Good Restaurants and Bars

astute Wolfgang Fassbender

travel tips

Scotland is famous for the whimsical English, soft drinks and constant rain. But the region in the north of the UK has more to offer – too, especially when it comes to cooking. You just have to dare to climb into the little machines and look behind the scenes.

The plane from Glasgow to Islay is having problems. The engine doesn’t really want to start, the pilot tries again and again, then calls the technicians for help. Will the journey to the far south and perhaps the most beautiful island in the Inner Hebrides, which takes less than 30 minutes, still be successful? Spending the night in Glasgow or Edinburgh wouldn’t be a bad idea, but Islay’s famous curd whiskey house is a must.

Whiskey is the common thread that runs through the culinary culture of Scotland. You meet him everywhere: in the pubs of big cities, in the pubs of the country, with producers, who have long recognized the tourist importance of the production of drinks and sometimes also modified them from a gustatory point of view. Elegant boutique hotels provide the perfect setting for an unforgettable stay in Scotland.

1. malt whiskey

It doesn’t work without long-stored grain brandy in 1001 different varieties. Not that Scots drink it for breakfast, but in the late afternoon you can savor the taste of a 12-year-old and then try one of the spicy ripe rarities. A few drops of water are allowed in barley, and ice is frowned upon. You can visit many distilleries, but guarantee in the guest house Glenmorangi There is no overnight stay. (If you get the chance, it’s worth it.) It’s good to see that some distillers have culinary ambitions, like Glenturret.

2. Scottish breakfast

You can not do without porridge, because what the Swiss have for birchermuesli, the Scots have more or less coarse oats. It fills you up for half the day and can be eaten before or after the famous eggs Benedict. On the other hand, bacon and sausage aren’t necessary, while whole-grain toast and marmalade are at least a compliment try. My breakfast at the hotel was perfect »Macri» The first place in Islay for a great place to stay but the evening meal was a disappointment.

3. Obsessed

There is no need to be afraid of this specialty, because in the end it is nothing more than a sheep’s stomach stuffed with a few offal, like those found in many Swiss sausages, plus onions, spices and oats. At formal invitations, a bagpipe is preceded by a haggis who is formally carried into the room, a song of praise is then sung on the classic, and at the end the parts best served with whiskey. Best haggis? maybe in «chip everywhere».

4. Edinburgh Bar Scene

It is better for visitors to spend the night inTigerlily Hotel“In the center of Edinburgh – because firstly there is a very lively bar in the house, and secondly the rooms and suites of this boutique hotel are first class equipped. Thirdly, and most importantly, there are a number of erotic bars close to you. The ‘black cat’ is rustic (I drank the current limited-edition Ardbeg, which was worth every pound he ordered), in «Panda and sons», down a few steps to a hidden place, great cocktails are celebrated.

5. Simply Islay

Rarely is good weather on this island, if by good weather you mean constant sunshine. Otherwise, there is nothing wrong with this island known for its meadows, golf and deserted beaches. The peat that was extracted here thousands of years ago gives the dried barley with its help and thus the wonderful aroma of whiskey. Ardbeg It is rightfully considered a cult distillery, but one shouldn’t even miss it LaFrog stop for.

6. Scottish oysters

The French are proud of their oyster production, and wonderful qualities are indeed found in the Atlantic and the Mediterranean. But you can also rave about Scottish oysters. You can get it at many restaurants, or you can fly directly to Venge Lake, the fjord where most of the local oysters are grown. It’s rare to find Scottish lobster but it’s often fantastic.

7. Gourmet restaurants and gastronomy trend

They exist, even if the Scots – like the English – are not thought to be open to fine cuisine for long. «Andrew Fairley in Gleneagles» It is Scotland’s number one fine dining, but it’s also a great mix of traditional and gourmet cuisine that inspires. In the “Drunk and Scully» In Edinburgh you can try this type of modern gastronomy and order haggis or Scottish Wagyu beef as well as Lock Fyne oysters. Don’t let anyone say that Aberdeen Angus is the only type of beef Scots are interested in!