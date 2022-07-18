conversion bar. Fixed 80 million changes from De Ligt to Bayern Munich.

According to Bild’s information, Bayern Munich is not willing to accept an alleged transfer offer from FC Barcelona for world footballer Robert Lewandowski. The largest Spanish club is said to have offered a transfer fee of 40 million euros and an additional payment of 5 million euros for the Polish national footballer. As Bild newspaper reported on Thursday without quoting sources, Bayern Munich will not accept this offer. Official data was not initially available.

And the Spanish newspaper “Sport” had reported that this was Barcelona’s last offer for the 33-year-old striker. The club wants to advance negotiations with the Munich team in time and hopes to reach an agreement in July.

“I don’t know anything about a new offer. But based on the situation in Munich, which I have heard in several conversations, Barcelona can save themselves another offer,” said Bayern Honorary President Uli Hoeness on Wednesday on the sidelines of the “Neuland” future conference in Aachen.

“I don’t decide that. But Bayern’s statements were clear. They state that Robert has to fulfill the contract in Munich. I can’t imagine an amount that would make us weak.”

Lewandowski’s contract with Munich runs until June 30, 2023. The striker has stated several times that he wants to leave the German champions this year. The top scorer is FC Barcelona. So far, there is still a statement from Bayern’s management about CEO Oliver Kahn that the world-class footballer will not be allowed to go this summer. (dpa)