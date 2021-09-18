Conversation with the Rabbi of Paris – “He who hates Jews considers himself a victim”

– “He who hates Jews sees himself as a victim.” Delphine Horvilleur is one of three rabbis in France. She is critical of religious feminism and is particularly disturbed by left-wing identity politics. Sarah Bynes (magazine)

Judaism, feminist, rabbinic: Delphine Horvilleur does not want to be reduced to any of these terms. Photo: Leah Crespi/Figarophoto/Live

In the Marais district of Paris, mornings are as cool as summer, and the tables in front of the Café des Artistes are a little damp. The dolphin Horvelor spurs tea and smiles here and there at the passersby. In the Jewish fourth circle, the world is small, and everyone knows each other. An old lady comes to the round table. “Thank you madam. I am a huge fan of your work. What a great new book.” What is meant is “Vivre avec nos morts”, Horvilleur’s book on solace, which was recently published. Shortly thereafter, Horvilleur’s husband, Ariel Weil, mayor of downtown Paris, stopped by, with whom she had three children. He is on his way to work and brings his wife a small paper bag that she puts on the table next to her. “It was just published and it was already a bestseller,” Horvilleur says, happily patting the bag containing the new book.