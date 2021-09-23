World

Controversy over debt limits: Is the US at risk of bankruptcy?

September 23, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/6

    US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen once again urged Congress to raise the US debt ceiling.

  • 2/6

    She believes that otherwise the United States will face a financial crisis.

  • 5/6

    “Republicans will not allow any harsher, partisan tax and spending policies,” said Republican Senator Mitch McConnell.

  • 6/6

    Meanwhile, the mood on Wall Street is tense.

The US Treasury Secretary is skeptical about the country’s future. Janet Yellen, 75, is appealing to Congress to make a decision to raise the debt limit as soon as possible. Government spending is coordinated with the upper limit.

In an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal, Yellen wrote that if the United States could not meet its obligations, it would trigger a historic financial crisis.

See also  Poisoning Alexei Navalny - Ministry of Lies - News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *