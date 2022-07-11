Containment of the fourth main fire. “Rome is under attack by rioters.”

Major fire in Rome under control – arsonist suspected Another large fire darkened the skies over several areas of Rome over the weekend. A fire broke out in the eastern part of the Italian capital, Saturday, spreading to several scrap yards for cars and part of a park. A large plume of black smoke was seen across the city. 07/10/2022

Several large fires have broken out in Rome in recent weeks. Observers presume that they were deliberately set up to harm the new mayor.

Firefighters said the fire was brought under control on Saturday. About 100 firefighters were deployed in 50 vehicles, including a special fire truck, from Ciampino Airport.

Four big fires in four weeks

Four buildings were also evacuated as a precaution, and according to the media, about 130 families were affected. People around the fire were urged to keep doors and windows closed, and to wear a mask against toxic smoke when outdoors.

A column of smoke rises from behind the Colosseum in Rome on July 9, 2022. Photo: Keystone

This is the fourth major fire in Rome in the past four weeks. “It is now clear that Rome is under attack by rioters,” said Claudio Mancini, a close confidant of Mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

Observers assume that the fires are being set deliberately to harm the city’s administration and the new mayor. “The investigation will show whether it was a single crime or an organized crime,” Mancini added.

