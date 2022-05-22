Conservatives punished after Australian opposition wins election

Australian Conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat in the general election.

Late in the evening (local time), Morrison said he called opposition leader Anthony Albanese of the Labor Party and congratulated him on his victory.

The 54-year-old, who has led the government since 2018, spoke of a “tough night for the liberals”.

“This victory fills me with humility and an honor to have the opportunity to be the 31st Prime Minister of Australia,” Albanese said, with tears in his eyes at the cheers of his supporters. He pledged to promote unity and optimism and tackle the climate crisis.

According to ABC’s calculations, Labor will be able to form at least one minority government, and that may be enough for a majority government. By late evening, the party had secured 72 seats in the House of Representatives. The majority is 76 seats. According to these figures, the conservative coalition of liberals and nationalists, which has governed together since 2013, initially had only 55 seats. You can no longer have the majority. Defense Secretary Peter Dutten spoke of a “terrible day” for the alliance.

Caption: Anthony Albanese: The 59-year-old was a deputy prime minister in the past. He has been the head of the lab since 2019.

The election result hung in the balance for a long time. The main reason was the good performance of several independent candidates, who won at least eleven seats, and the Australian Greens (the Greens), who initially won two seats. “This will completely change the political landscape in Australia,” said an Australian television commentator. It was not clear when the final election result would be available.

About 17 million eligible voters were invited to vote for all 151 seats in the House of Commons and half of the 78 seats in the Senate. There is a mandatory option. About half of Australians reportedly voted in advance, either by absentee ballot or early voting. Saturday’s 2.7 million postal votes were not counted.