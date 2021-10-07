Conservative Party Conference in Great Britain – Bottlenecks? Nobody talks about it here

– Jams? Nobody talks about it here As the country struggles with delivery problems, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making jokes. That’s enough to unite the Conservatives at their party convention. Michael Neudecker from Manchester

He wants to promote a lot in the country – but remains ambiguous, as: Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester. Photo: Oli Scarf (AFP)

Boris Johnson took the train to Manchester, at least that’s what the photo suggests. Posted on the Conservative Twitter account the day before the Tory Congress: Johnson is carrying a large suitcase and red Prime Minister’s suitcase and walking briskly across the LNER, London North East Railway. Only, LNER trains go to Newcastle, York and Leeds too, but not to Manchester.

The reactions were sly, but she remained at the level of a smile, well, Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson. When the party convention begins on Sunday, the topic is over again. During the four days in Manchester, there were no jokes about their relationship Gasoline shortage In the country and the Prime Minister in front of the wrong move. Bottlenecks are not discussed at all in Manchester.