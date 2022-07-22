science

Conservation of species: the Asian tiger on the rise

July 22, 2022
Faye Stephens

About 100,000 tigers lived in Asia at the beginning of the 20th century. Then hunting and habitat destruction caused their numbers to drop dramatically to a few thousand animals. But for the first time in decades, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the NGO Panthera have reported a significant increase in the population of big cats.: Since 2015, the average animal population has increased from 3,200 to 4,500 animals – an increase of about 40 percent.

