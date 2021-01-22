Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier make the weight for UFC 257

Abu Dhabi – A lightweight UFC untitled re-match between Conor McGregor And the Dustin Poirier Official for UFC 257 on Saturday, as both fighters managed to achieve weight during the weight loss on Friday.

MacGregor (22-4), an undisputed former lightweight champ, weighed 155 lbs. Borier (6-26), who won a temporary lightweight championship in 2019, tipped the balance at 156. The competition topped UFC 257 on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

This would mark the second competition between the two Lightweight. The first occurred in 2014, with a feather weight of 145 pounds. McGregor hit Poirer in the 1:46 minute only with his infamous left hand. This would actually be Poirier’s last featherweight fight, as he moved into the lightweight division for his next match.

Amazingly, McGregor has only competed in lightweight twice in his UFC career. He won the belt in his UFC Lightweight debut in late 2016, by eliminating the then champion Eddie Alvarez. In 2018, he lost to the defending champions Khabib Nurmagomedov By submitting in the fourth round. McGregor, 32, has repeatedly stated that he designed his tire for a long distance of up to 155 lbs in 2021.

In the joint main event, former lightweight champion Bellator MMA Michael Chandler (21-5) and New Zealand Dan Hooker (20-9) All weight manufactured successfully. Chandler and Hooker both came in at 156 pounds.

It’s a huge week for the lightweight division, with UFC President Dana White saying defending champ Khabib Numragomedov might return for another fight, if any of the four wranglers on the card are impressive enough. Nurmagomedov, for his part, has repeatedly stated that he does not intend to fight anytime soon, but that he nonetheless remains the current Lightweight Champion.

McGregor and Boeret were the first fighters to step on the scale on Friday. Right after that, UFC’s Jon Anik announced that a match was between them Othman Zuaiter And the Frivula died have been cancelled.