Conflict in Ukraine casts a shadow over Duchess Camilla

Duchess Camilla expresses her sympathy during a visit to the Ukrainian Catholic Church. She came to tears at the thought of the conflict in Ukraine.
Duchess Camilla (74) has now done so on her last date. The wife of Prince Charles, 73, was visibly affected by the Ukraine conflict while visiting a Ukrainian Catholic cathedral.
Sometimes, even tears came to Duchess Camilla’s eyes!
The soon-to-be royal couple spoke with British officials in Ukraine about the humanitarian crisis in their country.
Prince Charles praised the “extraordinary courage and bravery” of the Ukrainian people in the face of “really terrible aggression”.
“We pray for you!” Duchess Camilla told the Ukrainian ambassador. It was shown how much Camilla took in this meeting then.
Camila donated a “significant” amount to Ukraine of her own wealth.
“The horrific scenes of Ukrainian refugees cannot leave anyone indifferent. And the Duchess wanted to help in any way possible,” her spokesperson said.
According to the Daily Mail, Prince Charles is also said to have made a personal donation. Nor did the conflict in Ukraine leave him alone.
