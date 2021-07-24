Condor will offer flights to Canada again from September

Canada will reopen its borders to fortified tourists in September. Therefore, German airline Condor once again offers flights to Toronto.
The basics in brief
- From September 7, the Condor will be flying to Canada again five times a week.
- This is after Canada announced that it would allow immunized tourists to enter the country again.
- Then the German airline received many inquiries about flights.
Canada announced a few days ago that it will reopen its borders to tourists from September 7. This applies to fully vaccinated people from all countries.
German airline Condor received numerous requests for flights to Canada following the announcement. “This is why we decided at short notice to bring five connections per week to Canada from September,” says Ralph Teckentrupp, CEO of Condor.
From September 7, Condor will fly again from Frankfurt to Toronto on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Another connection to Halifax is also scheduled for Monday and Thursday.