Concert: Michelle Obama performs with Bruce Springsteen in Barcelona – Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off their world tour at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP/dpa

Fans might not have expected it at the start of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s tour: Former First Lady Michelle Obama was on stage as a background singer.

On Friday evening, the 59-year-old was in a good mood with a tambourine next to “The Boss” at the Olympic Stadium and sang along to him the wonderful song “Glory Days” from 1984. Almost 60,000 spectators were excited. The newspaper “La Vanguardia”. Saturday. Michelle and her husband, former US President Barack Obama, have been longtime friends of Springsteen and arrived in the Mediterranean capital on Thursday.

Together with Springsteen and American director Steven Spielberg, Obama also went on a sightseeing tour before the concert, impressing locals and tourists, La Vanguardia reported. After dinner together at a great restaurant, Barack Obama went into the kitchen to thank the staff for the excellent food and to take a group photo with the entire workforce.







After two concerts in Barcelona, ​​another 27 concerts were planned for Springsteen in 11 countries for the European tour through the end of July. In Germany, the 73-year-old is expected in Dusseldorf (June 21), Hamburg (July 15), Hockenheim (July 21) and Munich (July 23).