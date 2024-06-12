Concerns about academic freedom: High criticism of Watzinger and Stark

The Education Secretary is considering scrapping funding after a critical open letter. Scientists are concerned about the restrictive approach.

Berlin Taz | Representatives of science and research are concerned about the future of academic freedom. The president explained that he himself criticized the open letter sent by university lecturers due to the occupation of pro-Palestinian universities University Deans Conference (HRK) Walter Rosenthal.

One can argue about the content of the specific expression of opinion. “However, linking the expression of an opinion that is not subject to criminal prosecution to the question of whether scholarly work is eligible for further funding would constitute a violation of academic freedom.”

Examine the legal consequences following an open letter

Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watsinger (FDP) asked the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) to consider canceling funding for university teachers who signed the letter. In addition, the consequences under criminal law and service law should be studied. Show it Email messagespublished by NDR on Tuesday.

In their open letter in May, the concerned scholars criticized police operations during the university occupations and called for the occupiers to be exempt from criminal consequences. almost 400 teachers They signed it, and there are over 1,000 other supporters.

However, the internal email flow also shows that Stark-Watzinger failed in her plan. According to the department head’s response, they were disturbed by the verification request and were unable to identify any verifiable facts.

Scientists demand resignation

The Network for Good Action in Science (NAgWiss) also strongly criticized the minister: The Federal Minister’s attempt to “withhold research funding from critical and in some cases already unstable researchers, as a form of punishment for unpopular statements on freedom of assembly, amounts to punishment.” A violation of boundaries,” a press release said. The network called for Stark and Watzinger’s resignation.

BMBF State Secretary Sabine Döring published a statement on Tuesday afternoon Statement regarding X. It states that “the constitutionality of the individual statements contained in the letter” has been “reviewed in terms of legal aspects.” House management clarified shortly after ordering the audit that “aspects of finance law” should not be part of the statutory review.

The withdrawal of funding was not discussed by the home management. When asked repeatedly at the government press conference on Wednesday, the ministry spokeswoman simply quoted this statement.

Oliver Kaczmarek, education policy spokesman for the Social Democratic Party, called for the scientists’ concerns to be addressed now. “It should be clear as soon as possible that BMBF funding decisions are based solely on technical criteria,” he told Taz.