– Elizabeth II spent one night in the hospital The British are concerned about the health of their queen. Doctors advised the 95-year-old to rest for a few days.

Makes a good impression: Queen Elizabeth with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a meeting with business leaders at Windsor Castle. Photo: Alastair Grant (Getty Images)

Concern about the British Queen is growing: Queen Elizabeth II spent one night in hospital this week. Buckingham Palace announced Thursday evening. “On medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen went to hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary examinations.” It added that the 95-year-old then returned to Windsor Castle at lunchtime on Thursday and remained in good spirits. She even did a light work on her desk.

And the Palestinian News Agency, quoting circles in the palace, stated that the Queen was examined by specialists at the King Edward VII Private Hospital and spent the night in the clinic for “practical reasons.” The type of research that was conducted remained unknown.

Speculation about the state of health

Despite the palace’s attempts to allay concerns about the Queen’s health, the events of the past few days are likely to cause alarm among many subjects.

On Wednesday, Elizabeth had to cancel a visit to Northern Ireland for health reasons. There she wanted to attend a mass to celebrate the founding of Northern Ireland as part of the United Kingdom. “Reluctantly” she followed the advice of her doctors, the palace was told.

Just a few days ago, there was speculation about her health when she – unusually – showed herself several times with a cane. The last time the Queen walked with a cane was nearly 20 years ago. But at the time, she was recovering from knee surgery.

The Queen made a decent impression on Tuesday

Apparently, the Queen’s night stay in the hospital was not planned. The Palestinian Authority said the medical team took a cautious approach. The last time the Queen stayed in hospital was in 2013, when she was being treated for a gastrointestinal infection.

Only on Tuesday she received business representatives at Windsor Castle and, according to the participants, made a fitting impression. In total, the 95-year-old planned 15 public appointments in October alone. Now it will probably slow down a bit.

Only recently, the Queen caused quite a stir by rejecting Oldie magazine’s ‘Oldie of the Year’ award: the Queen responded that you always feel old. So she is afraid that she will not meet the standards of honor. In any case, the British Queen is not lacking in humor.

SDA / AFP / ij

Did you find an error? Report it now.