Compulsory vaccination is gaining popularity – people in Germany who have been vaccinated are losing patience

– Pollinated Germany is losing patience Many now see the mandatory requirement as the only way out of the pandemic. But the Minister of Health is already painting ugly scenes on the wall.

In the German Bundestag, spiral ramps lead to the viewing platform, and discussions about possible vaccination requirements are currently escalating to unimaginable heights. Photo: Eric Fefferberg (AFP/Archive)

All this is not enough! Angela Merkel has renewed her old cautionary tale, with which she had already encouraged more assertive action in previous waves. “We have a situation that will go beyond anything we’ve seen before,” she warned in an internal meeting. You have the impression that a lot of people the seriousness of the situation He is no longer aware of it.

In the current chancellor’s view, not only is the acute situation compelling immediate action, the longer-term perspective may be even more bleak. There is a growing understanding in Germany that you cannot escape the vicious cycle of intermittent infection waves and ensuing lockdowns if more people do not vaccinate themselves than before. In the long run, only nationwide vaccination will lead to an epidemic, he thinks Virologist Christian Drosten. Because of this, the government in Austria now has General vaccination requirement I decided that Germany plans to make nursing professions mandatory.