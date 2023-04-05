Companies invest in their own growth

LnRiLWZpZWxke21hcmdpbi1ib3R0b206MC43NmVtfS50Yi1maWVsZC0tbGVmdHt0ZXh0LWFsaWduOmxlZnR9LnRiLWZpZWxkLS1jZW50ZXJ7dGV4dC1hbGlnbjpjZW50ZXJ9LnRiLWZpZWxkLS1yaWdodHt0ZXh0LWFsaWduOnJpZ2h0fS50Yi1maWVsZF9fc2t5cGVfcHJldmlld3twYWRkaW5nOjEwcHggMjBweDtib3JkZXItcmFkaXVzOjNweDtjb2xvcjojZmZmO2JhY2tncm91bmQ6IzAwYWZlZTtkaXNwbGF5OmlubGluZS1ibG9ja311bC5nbGlkZV9fc2xpZGVze21hcmdpbjowfQ==
Stripe’s new Insights 2023 report reveals that companies have more confidence in their own growth than in the broader economy. Accordingly, the majority of the companies surveyed plan to develop new products and sources of income.
- Like a recent study by Stripe It shows that 80% of companies rate the economic situation as negative. However, 65 percent are positive about their growth in 2023.
- The majority of companies Evolution of new products and revenue streams.
- Many companies are taking steps to to increase their salesreduce operating costs and automate financial tasks.
In Stripe’s “Insights Report 2023,” 80 percent of respondents expressed pessimism about the current economic situation. This outcome is the same across all business models, locations, and company sizes. The companies cited inflation as their biggest concern. Seventy-two percent of managers surveyed said their operating costs are higher now than they were a year ago.
Economic situation: lower cost due to inflation
Two-thirds of companies advanced in the new “Insights 2023 Report”. Strips It indicates that they want to respond to the economic situation which is characterized by inflation while reducing the cost. However, at the same time, companies are very selective in their savings. Less than 20 percent of respondents plan to cut spending on essential products or services, and only a third of companies plan to freeze hiring. Instead, companies reduce operating expenses. 51 percent of those surveyed primarily want to negotiate better rates with service providers. 70 percent plan to reduce the number of software providers they use.
At the same time, companies not only want to reduce their costs, but also want to invest in new products and revenue streams. The majority are increasing their revenue through more efficient payment processing and automating financial tasks, among other things. With these opportunities, 65 percent of respondents feel confident about their growth in 2023.
the “Insight Report 2023‘ by Stripe contains the results of a survey of 2,500 managers on the current state of the economy. These included founders, CEOs, payment executives and CFOs in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States.
OpenAI chooses the Stripe platform
As it is now known, groups Open AI For payment processing from ChatGPT Plus and Dall-E to the Stripe platform. This allows the provider to monetize generative AI technologies ChatGPT and Dall-E. In contrast, Stripe integrates the new technology GPT-4 in their products and services. Using Stripe’s family of products, OpenAI was able to roll out the payment processing system across multiple product lines in a matter of weeks. ChatGPT Plus is billed using Stripe billing and payment solutions. With a payment page hosted at Stripe Checkout, OpenAI offers one-time purchases, monthly subscriptions or pay-as-you-go subscriptions and reaches customers around the world with more than 25 payment methods out of the box.
Stripe Billing offers Dall-E users the opportunity to purchase Dall-E credits, which they can use to create new images. Link, an evolution of Stripe’s “Remember Me” product, enables OpenAI users to check out 40 percent faster by automatically filling in saved payment details. OpenAI is part of the Link network that enables millions of users to pay faster with connected payment data.
Artificial intelligence improves products and user experience
“Generative AI will fundamentally change and improve the way we work,” said David Singleton, Chief Technology Officer at Strips. Stripe has a long history of using artificial intelligence to improve its products and user experience, including fighting fraud and increasing payment conversion rates. Last year, Stripe worked with the Microsoft Azure OpenAI team to bring GPT-3 to support. This helps employees find faster solutions to user concerns. Follow Favorite
