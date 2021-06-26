science

Communication: Short conversation with strangers is good for you

June 26, 2021
Faye Stephens

Talking to strangers is very unusual here in this country. A missed opportunity if you can believe two psychologists from the University of Amsterdam and the University of Copenhagen. Because even a short conversation with strangers increases feelings of happiness, as Paul van Lange and Simon Columbus reported in an overview of the research: “This is evident in interactions with bus drivers, other passengers on a bus or train, with the person behind the counter selling coffee or with other people in the experience.”

