Communication from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs regarding temporary restrictions on immigration

The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs announced the amendment of the Grand Duchy Regulation on November 2, 2021, which specifies the list of third countries from which the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg accepts vaccination certificates. This regulation establishes a list of vaccination certificates issued by third countries and recognized by the Grand Duchy at the national level. This recognition meant, in particular for third-country nationals who had such a certificate, that they could once again take non-essential trips to the Grand Duchy.

From December 21, 2021, third-country nationals with a certificate issued by Brazil*, Canada, South Korea, India* or Japan as proof of a full vaccination schedule, will be able to enter the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, even for others. – Essential trips, provided that the vaccine has been recognized in the Grand Duchy.

In Luxembourg, the four vaccines that have received a marketing authorization (marketing authorization) are accepted at the European level:

Pfizer Pfizer / Comernaty

Modern Wax / Spike

AstraZeneca / Faxeferia

Janssen / Janssen vaccine

In addition to these vaccines, Luxembourg also accepts biosimilar vaccines as part of the recognition of certificates of vaccination issued by third countries, namely:

Kofishield (Serum Institute of India Limited (SII))

R-Covi (R-Pharm)

Covid-19 vaccine (recombinant) (FIOCRUZ)

With the entry into force of the above-mentioned Grand-Ducal Regulation, in addition to vaccination certificates issued by a Member State of the European Union or the Schengen Area, certificates confirming the full vaccination schedule issued by the following third countries will be recognized, provided that the vaccine issued is acceptable in the Grand Duchy (See Affected Vaccines Above):

Albania

Andorra

Armenia

Brazil

green head

Canada

South Korea

The United Arab Emirates

United States of America

Georgia

Faroe Islands

in case

Israel

Japan

Lebanon

Morocco, West, sunset

Moldova

Monaco

New Zealand

Panama

North Macedonia

United kingdom

savior

San Marino

Serbia

Singapore

Togo

Turkey

Ukraine

Vatican City

It should be noted That everyone, regardless of their nationality and place of residence,Those who have a certificate of vaccination issued by one of the above-mentioned countries can use this certificate to comply with additional health measures that apply to air travel to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Citizens of other countries are also allowed to enter the Grand Duchy if the trip is necessary. To do this you have to do Your presence for E.Postal Service.visas @ mae.etat.luExpress request to the Passports, Visas and Legalization Office to issue a special certificate the judge.

It should also be noted that everyone Air travel to the Grand Duchy Additional measures apply to Luxembourg. all Person 12 years and 2 months old or older The following must be presented upon boarding:

One Impact Certificate which have full vaccination protection [1] Against COVID-19 approved and in accordance with Article 3bis, Sections 1 2 of the amended law of July 17, 2020 on measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. In other words, vaccination certificates issued by the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, which is a member state of the European Union (EU) or the Schengen area. Certificates issued by certain third countries are also accepted (for the third countries involved, see above);

which have full vaccination protection [1] Against COVID-19 approved and in accordance with Article 3bis, Sections 1 2 of the amended law of July 17, 2020 on measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. In other words, vaccination certificates issued by the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, which is a member state of the European Union (EU) or the Schengen area. Certificates issued by certain third countries are also accepted (for the third countries involved, see above); One Recovery Certificate , established in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2021/953, for persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 within the past six months prior to the flight and the applicable isolation time in the country concerned with full resolution of symptoms of the infection terminated

, established in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2021/953, for persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 within the past six months prior to the flight and the applicable isolation time in the country concerned with full resolution of symptoms of the infection terminated who – which Denial Result (on paper or electronically) of a nucleic acid amplification test (NAT) for SARS-CoV-2 RNA virus (PCR, TMA or LAMP method)[2]) less than 72 hours before flight or SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test[3]Performed less than 48 hours prior to the flight by a medical laboratory or other body approved for this purpose. A negative test result must be submitted, possibly with a translation, in one of the Luxembourgish administrative languages ​​or in English, Spanish, Italian or Portuguese.

Also apply Until January 14, 2022 additional health measures for flights from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Details of the regulations in force, including the definition of necessary flights and applicable exemptions, the list of third countries whose residents are allowed to enter the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, including non-essential flights, as well as the exact procedures that must be noted in advance can be accessed at the following link:

https://covid19.public.lu/de/reisende/luxemburg-besuchen.html

* For Brazil and India, vaccination certificates issued by the Brazilian authorities confirm vaccination with Coronavac vaccine produced by the Putantan laboratory in São Paulo, and certificates issued by the Indian authorities confirm vaccination with the vaccine produced by the Bharat Biotech Limited Covaxin laboratory or even with confirmation of the Sputnik-V vaccine is not acceptable .

[1] a) It is understood that complete protection from vaccination means protection that specifies the number and intervals of injections required to achieve adequate protective immunity and which, in the case of a two-dose vaccination schedule, after the second dose has been administered or in the case of the single-dose schedule is complete 14 days after vaccination. b) Individuals who have recovered and been vaccinated within 180 days of their first positive NAT test result are protected against vaccination 14 days after a single dose of the given vaccine has been administered. [2] PCR: polymerase chain reaction, TMA: TMA: transcription-mediated amplification; LAMP: loop-mediated isothermal amplification [3] According to WHO criteria: Antigen detection in the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection using rapid immunoassays. Interim Guidance, September 11, 2020, and is included in the list of rapid antigen tests established on the basis of Recommendation 2021/C24/01 of January 22, 2021.

Press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs