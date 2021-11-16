Communication from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs regarding temporary restrictions on immigration

The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs announced that in accordance with a European Commission decision today, certificates issued by the authorities of Georgia, Moldova, New Zealand and Serbia will be considered equivalent as of November 16, 2021.

Thus, third-country nationals who have a certificate issued by Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, New Zealand or Serbia, evidencing full protection from vaccination, are allowed to enter the territory of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg from the above date, even if for non-essential travels.

Albania

Andorra

Armenia

United States of America

Georgia

Faroe Islands

Israel

Morocco

Moldova

Monaco

New Zealand

Panama

North Macedonia

United kingdom

San Marino

Serbia

Turkey

Ukraine

Vatican City

Citizens of other countries are also allowed to enter the Grand Duchy if the trip is necessary. To do this, they must send an express request to the Passport, Visa and Attestation Office for a special certificate by email ([email protected]).

It should also be noted that additional measures are applied to all flights to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Anyone 12 years and 2 months old or older must provide the following when boarding:

Vaccination certificate attesting to the complete vaccination schedule [1] Against COVID-19, established in accordance with Article 3bis of the amended Law of July 17, 2020 on measures to combat the COVID-19 epidemic, that is, the vaccination certificate issued by the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, a member state of the European Union or of the Schengen Area. Von bestimmten Drittländern ausgestellte Zertifikate werden ebenfalls akzeptiert (zu den betreffenden Drittländern siehe oben);

A certificate of recovery, created in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2021/953, for people who have had SARS-CoV-2 infection within the past six months prior to the flight and the time of isolation applicable in the country concerned with complete remission of symptoms of infection has been completed

Negative result (on paper or electronically) of the SARS-CoV-2 RNA nucleic acid amplification test (NAT) (PCR, TMA or LAMP method)[2]) less than 72 hours before flight or SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test[2]Performed less than 48 hours prior to the flight by a medical laboratory or other body approved for this purpose. A negative test result must be submitted, possibly with a translation, in one of the Luxembourgish administrative languages ​​or in English, Spanish, Italian or Portuguese.

Details of the applicable regulations, including the definition of necessary flights and applicable exemptions, and the exact processes to be considered in advance can be found at the following link: https://covid19.public.lu/de/reisende/luxemburg-besuchen.html

[1] a) It is understood that complete protection from vaccination means protection that specifies the number and intervals of injections required to achieve adequate protective immunity and which, in the case of a two-dose vaccination schedule, after the second dose has been administered or in the case of the single-dose schedule is complete 14 days after vaccination. b) Individuals who have recovered and been vaccinated within 180 days of their first positive NAT test result are protected against vaccination 14 days after the administration of a single dose of the given vaccine. [2] PCR: polymerase chain reaction, TMA: TMA: transcription-mediated amplification; LAMP: Loop-mediated isothermal amplification [3] Conforme aux critères de l’OMS: antigen detection in the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection using rapid immunoassays. Interim Guidance, September 11, 2020, and is included in the list of rapid antigen tests established on the basis of Recommendation 2021/C24/01 of January 22, 2021.

Press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs