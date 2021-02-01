Commitment to Green Technologies – Bonndorf

Tobias Schuler of Tiefental, Doctor of Physics, works on developing renewable energies.

. For Tobias Schuler from the small village of Tiefental, 2020 has ended with great success. After four years of study at ETH Zurich and parallel practice at the Paul Scherrer Institute, the physicist successfully defended his PhD in December. At the end of February, a Black Forest citizen will start a new position as a PostDoc Doctor in Denver – at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the largest renewable energy institute in the United States. The Badische Zeitung sums up the exceptional career of the 31-year-old.

Unsurprisingly, she started with primary and secondary school attendance as well as a football career in Gündelwangen and Bonndorf, some judo sports in TuS and worked as an altar boy, and later even a senior manager, at Gündelwangen. The eldest son of Erica and Ernst Schuller recognized his affinity for chemistry and technology early on. So enrollment in technical high school and postgraduate studies was the next logical step. In 2013, Tobias Schuler completed a Bachelor of Science in Process Engineering from Furtwangen University. In order to study directly at the Technical University …

