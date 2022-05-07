Comes with Dimensity 1300 SoC, IMX766 50MP Sensor and More – GBS News

who – which OnePlus Nord 2T The smartphone has been in the news for a few months now. Although we haven’t heard anything official from the company yet, the phone has appeared on several certification sites NBTC Discover. And TDRA, GCF, and more. Along with these scenes were also Specifications and live photos From the phone leaked a few weeks ago.

Now, Digital Chat Station, a popular tip company on the Weibo platform, has released some information about the upcoming device. The tipster shared a few renders of the device in multiple colors and also confirmed the device’s chipset, battery capacity, and fast charging capabilities of the device. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus device.

Possible OnePlus Nord 2T specs and images leaked

On Chinese social media platform Weibo, Digitalk Chat Station has shared some pictures of the upcoming OnePlus device. We can see the device in a few color options such as: b. black and green; Although the router did not reveal the name of the device, this device is similar to the OnePlus Nord 2T images that were leaked a few weeks ago. We can see that the camera module on the back of the phone has a camera lens on top and two lenses in the camera hole, matching the previously leaked image.

While images from the past are not 100% consistent with the new image, the previously leaked image may be a prototype. Also, the guide says that this will be the first device with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 will be launched. Processor. Regarding the battery, the device will be upgraded to a 4.90 mAh battery with support for I wrote it. W

fast charging. Finally, in the camera department, the phone could house a 32MP IMX1200 main camera.

OnePlus Nord 2T: Other Specifications

As with previous leaks, the Nord 2T is said to feature a 6.80-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 100Hz. It could come with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary camera, a 2-megapixel macro/depth sensor, and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is expected to run on Android by default.

