Colorful street art cities around the world – TRAVEL EXCLUSIVE

Is this art, is it sabotage? When it comes to street art, opinions differ. But everyone agrees on one thing: the brightly colored murals catch the eye. We bring you 20 of the best street art cities in the world. Text: Alina Linscheidt

Berlin

Since the fall of the Wall in 1989, many parts of the former GDR’s border fortification system have come a long way and are now on display around the world. She can do it in Berlin east side gallery Admired is the permanent open-air gallery on the longest stretch of the Berlin Wall. Facades decorated with street art are also impressive in the beloved neighborhoods of Kreuzberg and Friedrichshain.

Bogota

An outlet for Colombia’s uneasy political past is found with street art. Large murals are mainly found in downtown areas such as Avenida Caracas And the Carrera Decima. In the heart of Bogotá, in the 17th district of La Candelaria, street art can be found on the walls of youth hostels, storefronts, and cultural institutions. Donation-funded tours are available daily Graffiti Bogotawhich also offers lessons in the art of aerosols.

Bristol

Bristol Not only is the hometown of a world-famous street artist Banksy, but also a street art hotspot in its own right. Great works of art can be found in Bedminster and Southville in particular. There is also once a year Upfest instead of. Guided tours are available from where the wall as Absolute walking tour of Bristol.

Buenos Aires

Huge murals and attractive stencil art make the Argentine capital another magnet for street art. Politically Motivated or Too Lukewarm – In areas like Palermo, Villa Crespo, San Telmo and Collegiales, there are very different urban artworks to be discovered. Visitors can gain background knowledge of the street art scene and its relationship to the city’s history during guided tours organized by the non-profit organization. Graffiti Mondo Reservable.

George Town

There are various wonderful works of art on the streets George Town Let’s admire. In the capital of the Malaysian state Penangwhere there are many competing cultural influences, there are a variety of murals that include physical objects.

Istanbul

The traditional Byzantine mosaic – Iznik ceramics – is especially well known in the Turkish capital. But in recent years, the street art scene has grown exponentially. neighborhoods like Kadikoy They became hotspots for artistic expression. The best graffiti can be discovered with the free Street Art Istanbul app, which also provides information about the artists behind the works.

Cape town

Street art developed into a form of social and political manifesto, particularly as a reaction to outrage at oppressive laws at the time of apartheid. Some of the best murals by local and international artists can be enjoyed in Woodstock, District Six, and downtown. Travelers can explore Cape Town’s graffiti scene with walking tours from Animation Tours Experience, where the focus is mainly on the general artwork of the activity.

Lisbon

Through past art projects such as the Crono Project and Galeria de Arte Urbana, street artists in the Portuguese capital have been given the opportunity to artistically blow off steam on building walls and even trash cans. underdog exhibition It offers guided tours to learn about the many notable works of art and the history behind each.

London

In the UK capital, murals are spread across many neighbourhoods. This includes Brick Lane, Hackney & Shoreditch. For the latter, there are guided tours that can be booked from Shoreditch Street Art Tours Great way to discover the best murals. There are also many private works to admire in North London, in Camden, as well as in the Leake Street Graffiti Tunnel – near Waterloo.

Los Angeles

Street calligraphy is a distinctive feature Los Angeles, which evolved from the Latin gangsta style. Countless paintings dot the buildings in the arts district, so you wouldn’t think spraying graffiti is illegal here. Guided tours are available from LA Art Tours.

Melbourne

Colorful streets crisscross the second largest city in Australia. For graffiti methods such as Hosier Lane, Union Lane, ACDC Lane, Croft Alley Melbourne Famous. The best artworks can be found in the city center and in the Fitzroy area. This is especially interesting with the artists themselves: bae Melbourne Street Tours Guided tours with active street artists can be booked.

Mexico City

In street art style Mexico City Poetry, political messages, and traditional images are intertwined. Juárez, Roma and Condesa are some of the most dynamic neighborhoods where you can discover amazing murals. Style Walk Mexico It offers special tours for graffiti artists.

Montreal

The The Canadian city of Montreal He knows how to celebrate street art appropriately. Every summer, the eleven-day event is held here mural festival With a variety of famous artists. But street art is created year-round, even in the freezing Canadian winter. The living museum is Saint Laurent StreetWhere there is no crossroads without art.

New York City

Street art won the New York City It already gained popularity in the early 80’s. Since then, artists from all over the world have worked on many of the walls of buildings in the American capital. Pop art stencil art, street fixtures and giant murals can be found in all five boroughs. Among other things, Keith Haring’s “Crack Is Walk” works in Harlem and works in Brooklyn by the Bushwick Group, which includes about 800 artists, are popular.

Paris

The artworks are not only displayed indoors in exhibition rooms of galleries and museums Paris a fan. This is also possible on the streets, in neighborhoods such as Oberkampf, the 13th arrondissement and Belleville, thanks to the plurality of international artists. The anonymous graffiti artist, who was born in Bristol and uses the pseudonym Banksy, has become world famous for his politically motivated works. For those interested who don’t want to explore the streets on their own, Artistic tour in Paris Street Artist-led tours.

Prague

Graffiti artwork can also be found in the Czech capital, for example in neighborhoods like ikov And the Holesowice. Most of the murals were created without permission. However, there are currently more and more places where street art is legal.

Reykjavik

Colorful and varied street art by a variety of artists such as Guido van Helten can be found everywhere in the central region of the Icelandic capital. For a tour, we recommend starting at Hvervisgata Street.

Rio de Janeiro

Etnea mural – The largest graffiti in the world – located in Rio de Janeiro. Eduardo Cobra’s work is 15 meters high, 170 meters long and features five images, each representing a tribe from a different continent. There are many street art works to discover in Botafogo, Copacabana, Ipanema, Santa Teresa, downtown and the Botanical Gardens.

Sao Paulo

In the most populous city in South America, Vila Madalena is a must for every street art lover. The streets in the Beco do Batman district are filled with psychedelic and cubist artwork. There are also many murals to discover in the Cambuci area, where two of Brazil’s most famous street artists, Otavio and Gustavo Pandolfo, were born.

Valparaiso

The Chilean port city is a great place for artists and art lovers: street art is legal here. Fantasy murals can be found around every corner. There are 42 neighborhoods worth exploring, such as Cerro Alegre and Cerro Concepcion. To help you find your way, street art tours, such as guided tours, are offered free of charge Valbo Street Art Tours.