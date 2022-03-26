Colin Kaepernick: There might be a lot of teams interested

MUNICH – Colin Kaepernick has been waiting for his second chance in the NFL for five years now.

The 34-year-old quarterback was in the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers, but Kaepernick gradually disappeared from the scene with his protest anthem and his public criticism of NFL behavior.

But the veteran still beats the drum every season and is hoping for a team that will sign him after all.

And at the moment, that seems more likely than ever.

Colin Kaepernick: Serious interest from multiple teams

“He definitely has the skills to join any team,” said TMZ’s supervisor, Kaepernick’s David Robinson.

The former midfielder’s recent training has made a good impression. A few days ago, Kaepernick trained with Seattle Seahawks star Tyler Lockett and posted a video of him on social networks.

“Two teams reached out to me and asked what his arm looked like,” Robinson says. Five teams seem to have a serious interest in his student.

Workouts with NFL stars as characters

Kaepernick has organized a small tour of the United States over the past few weeks, and in addition to Lockett, she has trained with many other NFL stars, in Atlanta, for example, with Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor.

“I’m still waiting for this opportunity,” Kaepernick admitted in an interview with the Seattle Times. “I still have hope. There have been some conversations.”

The former star led the San Francisco 49ers promising competition in Seattle.

Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have impressed the quarterback in the past few days, but it remains to be seen if Kaepernick will actually get a contract eventually.

Early in 2017, the Seahawks invited the playmaker to an exercise, and another meeting was canceled in 2018.

Kaepernick’s clear instructions to teams

He can understand the skepticism of the teams after a five-year break, but the playmaker also has clear instructions for interested teams.

“The best way to find out is to invite me for a workout,” said the 34-year-old. “We just want to have a chance to go through that door and show what I’m made of. I’m sure my talent and ability will speak for me.”

“Does this boy deserve a second chance? I think so,” Carroll said a few days ago.

Last match in January 2017

On January 1, 2017, Kaepernick played his last NFL game to date.

He had 215 yards and a touchdown in a 23-25 ​​loss to the Seahawks.

In the 2012 season, Kaepernick surprisingly led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens by 31:34.

