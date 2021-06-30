CLOSED – Who makes the Granite Shaka vs Spain?

Max Kern (text) and Toto Marti (photos) from Bucharest
Captain Nati Granit Xhaka (28) is understood to be furious at this point: Paul Pogba, one of France’s superstars, hit the crossbar from 20 metres. Switzerland gave up a 1-0 lead in the round of 16 and fell 1:3. The frustration must somehow come out with Xhaka. Less than a minute later, he complained about the free-kick decision. Argentine referee Fernando Rapalini appears in yellow!
Unleash the steam on TV
Warning of consequences: because it is Xhaka’s second in this tournament. The watch and the extended arm of Vladimir Petkovic will be in the stands in the quarter-final against Spain in St. Petersburg on Friday!
Xhaka swallows the bitter yellow pill. Keep pushing his team. It was launched before 3:3 Mario Gavranovic With the dream pass.
and after Win 5-4 on penalties Xhaka really breaks off steam in front of the TV cameras. Holds his bleached hair. Mark the snippet using your index finger and middle finger. Then he hits the camera with his fist.
“Calm to many”
“It’s an incredible feeling,” says Main Wolf. “Every Swiss can be proud. That was France and not an ordinary team, everyone should realize that! He wrote so much that the team is arrogant. But today we silenced so many of them.”
It is not only Chaka’s emotions that will be absent from the Spaniards on Friday! Switzerland tested how often irreplaceable Xhaka is in a qualifying match for this European Championship in March 2019 in Basel. Against Denmark, the national team took a 3-0 lead (thanks in part to a goal from Xhaka) when the ailing captain was replaced by Djibril Sow in the 76th minute. The Swiss conceded three goals in seven minutes without Xhaka.
Who does Xhaka against the Spaniards?
Gabriel Sue would be one possibility, as well as Edmilson Fernandez. But Gladbach’s Denis Zakaria clearly has the best chances. The Geneva player played only 25 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Wales in this tournament. He proved his fitness on Monday night when he attacked penalty kick champion Jan Sommer: Zacharias clearly wins the race.
Natty director Pierluigi Tammy knows how to do without Xhaka. The former U-21 coach: “I remember the semi-finals of the European U-21 Championship in Denmark. Granites were also banned there – and we got to the final anyway.
