Close partnership in times of crisis: Chancellor Hassler in conversation with…

Principality of Liechtenstein

Vaduz (ots)

In the context of the escalating crisis between Ukraine and Russia, government advisor Dominic Hasler spoke to US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday, February 23. The current security situation in (Eastern) Europe was at the center of the conversation between Chancellor Hassler and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

The Ministers stressed the common position of both countries on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and Government Adviser Hassler reiterated Liechtenstein’s support in this regard. In light of Russia’s declared recognition of parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent states, the foreign minister explained: “These flagrant violations of international law undermine confidence in the international legal system and impede a peaceful solution to the conflict.” In this context, she thanked the United States of America for its efforts to coordinate with the European partner countries.

The working meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on good cooperation with the United States in the field of democracy promotion and human rights, both at the bilateral level and in international organizations. Liechtenstein and the United States have a long-standing strategic partnership and excellent bilateral political and economic relations, which the Liechtenstein Embassy in Washington, D.C. is dedicated to maintaining and deepening. The two countries also work closely together in various areas of international organizations such as the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.