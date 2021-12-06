Clinical atmosphere in the exhibition – between art and science

– Between art and science Artist Hanspeter Hoffmann, who lives in Basel, presents Nicholas Krupp’s new series of portraits created during Lockdown 2020.

The shape of the skull has always been a part of Hanspeter Hoffmann’s work. Photo: Serge Hasenböhler

At the Nicolas Krupp Gallery on Rosentalstrasse, the atmosphere is currently like a medical laboratory. Not because researchers in white coats and goggles are handling specimens. No, the hanging paintings by Hanspeter Hoffmann give that impression. As in his earlier work, his earlier work as a chemical lab technician shines through here.

Hoffmann’s current series creates a clinical atmosphere in the Nicholas Krupp Gallery. Photo: Serge Hasenböhler

In the bright room light, the paintings appear cool white. They are printed in typical shapes and forms reminiscent of the shape of one or more people, animals, or skulls on X-rays or cellular structures under a microscope. The computer-generated network constitutes the network in which these representations are included. Hoffmann drew this rule using an app.